Quality Assurance Tester at Namocorp

We are looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches.

In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you will ensure that our products, applications, and systems work correctly.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

– Review and analyze system specifications

– Analyse test requirements and test scenarios

– Develop effective strategies and test plans

– Design, coordinate and execute testing (manual or automated), in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements

– Plan, schedule and prioritize tests to meet development targets

– Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data- Maintain and enhance the test case repository

– Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders

– Track and report on software defects

– Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and are escalated where necessary

– Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

– Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes, and testing environments

Requirements and skills

– 1+ years of professional work experience (in both manual and automation testing) as a Quality Assurance Tester or a similar role

– BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (Preferred)

– ITQSB Certifications (Non-negotiable)

– Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies, and frameworks- Knowledge of professional quality assurance engineering and best practices

– Experience working with Microsoft technologies, Selenium and JavaScript.

– Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

– Ability to document and troubleshoot errors- Working knowledge of test management software (e.g., Azure DevOps) and SQL

– Proficiency with Azure DevOps or TFS- Ability to document QA-related documentation including test plans and test cases

– Ability to research modern technologies and keep up to date with current practices

.- Ability to provide in-depth evaluation and analysis of unique complex technological issues.

– Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions

– Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly

– Exposure to being part of an Agile development team and agile software testing practices is required.

– Experience in testing distributed/scalable systems and high-volume transaction applications(Preferable)

– Experience working on large information systems (Preferable)

– Must be a South African citizen or Permanent Resident.- Excellent analytical, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills

– Excellent organization and time management skills.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Excellent leadership skills and demonstrable ability to lead others

– Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment in the performance of duties

– Passionate about Software Development & Technology

– Focused, dedicated, committed, taking ownership of deliverables, and taking initiative to get the job done

– Function in stressful situations

– Team player and able to work in a team

– Ability to work unsupervised

– Strive for excellence

– Effective interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Javascript

SQL

Agile

ISTQB Certified

Manual Testing

Testing Automation

TFS

Azure DevOps

Mobile Application Testing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Namocorp is a leading-edge South African-based Technology and Software company that develops bespoke software solutions. Namocorp was founded with a clear sense of Why – that purpose, cause, or belief that goes beyond the software we develop or the services we offer.

We do IT differently… by disrupting, innovating, and revolutionizing!

We believe in doing everything differently, from how we engage and add value to our customers, and our People, right down to the way we interact with the Environment.

Why Work for us:

We are a young close-knit team, offering an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation. We strive to offer the best working environment possible to keep our team happy.

Our Culture:

We’re casual and we operate with an open-door policy, if you want to talk with anyone on our team, you just go and do it. We focus on things like interesting work and solving challenging problems without having to deal with corporate hang-ups. And we do it all in slops, jeans, and t-shirts.

While we have an existing tech stack to consider, you’ll also be free to suggest any new tool or solution that you want to try out and just run with it, if you can justify it to your teammates.

Our Engineering Processes:

We follow Agile development methodologies, so our clients’ experience increased productivity and ensure we deliver significant business value early in the development process. We are Agile enough to follow other methodologies as well as customize a hybrid development methodology suited to our client’s needs

Perks:

Flexible hours

Amazing coffee

Free snacks

Casual dress code

Dev-spec Laptop

Centralized location (near Gautrain station)

