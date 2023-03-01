Rakuten Mobile, Radcom partner on network automation, 5G analytics

Radcom has partnered with Rakuten Mobile in Japan to deliver closed-loop automation using AI-powered 5G analytics that automatically analyses the network and takes corrective actions to enhance the customer experience and prevent service degradations.

“5G network complexity has increased the need for automation and advanced AI-driven analytics,” says Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile,. “By deploying Radcom’s innovative 5G analytics, we can automatically prevent a drop in service quality or connectivity issues to ensure our customers receive top-quality services, helping our transition to a more intent-based approach to network operations that automatically ensures a superior customer experience without needing manual intervention.”

“We are thrilled to be deploying this solution with Rakuten Mobile. This is the result of our close partnership as we innovate and build new use cases that revolutionise how networks run to save resources while ensuring great customer experiences,” adds Rami Amit, chief technology officer of Radcom. “By deploying this pilot solution, Rakuten benefits from a carrier-grade NWDAF to automatically ensure an unparalleled focus on service quality while saving costs and making operations more efficient.”

Radcom NWDAF will be commercially available to telecom operators worldwide through the Rakuten Symphony Symworld marketplace. The solution addresses the challenges of monitoring complex 5G networks and complies with Releases 16 and 17. It also offers additional use cases, such as RAN optimisation. It integrates advanced AI/ML-based analytics and automates telco-specific workflows while providing a range of use cases, from simple and complex tasks to supporting zero-touch autonomous intent-based networking.

Driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Radcom’s 5G Network Data Analytics Function enables Rakuten Mobile to automatically detect and prevent degradations in the customer experience for multiple use cases such as mitigating signaling storms, proactive O-RAN optimisations, and pre-emptive network traffic load optimisation.