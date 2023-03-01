Role: Senior Core Network Engineer – ISP
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid role (remote/Data Centre/Office based. Predominantly Remote)
Company: Well known ISP. Having enjoyed excellent success over the past several years, the company offers stability and excellent growth and development.
Looking for a highly skilled,passionate and experienced Senior Core Network Engineer who is invested in upskilling themselves within the networking space and who wants to be part of a committed team ensuring achievement of business objectives.
The Senior Core Network Engineer will be responsible for among other things the Operations of entire network topology, including Customer/Core circuits, routing, switching, equipment upgrades and equipment maintenance.
Standby support of the Advanced Network Engineers when problems arise.
Strong Industry related knowledge and understanding with minimum 5 years’ experience in the ISP/Carrier Space.
Thorough understanding of modern service provider IP networks using standards and technologies including but not limited to: MPLS, IS-IS, OSPF, BGP, STP, RSTP, 802.1x, ADSL,
VDSL, VPLS, E-VPN, VX-LAN, ELRP, EAPs and MEF standards.
A thorough understanding of BNG and Subscriber management
technologies within an ISP environment.
Qualifications:
A degree or related diploma will be advantageous.
Related vendor certifications- Required.
– JNCIP – Mandatory
– Python – Required
– JNCIE – Advantageous
– CCIE – Advantageous
– MTCNA – Mandatory
– Extreme XOS- Advantageous
– Arista AOS – Required
– Linux Operating Systems – Required.
– MEF 2.0/3.0 Certification – Advantageous
Desired Skills:
- JNCIE
- Juniper
- Core Network Engineer
- JNCIP