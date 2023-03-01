SENIOR CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST: BLUE TEAM – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are searching for an energetic, output-driven Senior Blue Team Specialist to support the execution of the cyber security strategy and roadmap with a primary focus on blue and purple teaming. You’ll be leading the blue team in their efforts to defend the company against various cyber empire threats. Your defensive efforts will include playing a leading role in our vulnerability and patch management program. You’ll work closely with the rest of the Cyber team, IT GRC, and partners across the Group to continually improve our security posture, plus supporting and transforming our SOC capabilities by coordinating operational tasks and delivering key programs.

Oversee incident response – provide guidance and oversight in the identification and response to security incidents, including containment and investigation. Ensure that high quality standards are maintained during the entire incident response process.

Maintaining and enhancing existing (like XDR) and new toolsets required for mature active defence. Investigate new approaches, technology, and automation to challenge traditional thinking and raise the level of security.

Mature the security S.H.I.E.L.D – enable mature active defence processes through continual validation and verification of infrastructure, platform, applications, and data asset controls.

Enhance defence continuously – work with the team to update defence capabilities in line with threats, vulnerabilities and exploits identified during red teaming and threat hunting. Automating trumping manual.

Manage threat intelligence – contribute towards building and running threat intelligence capabilities.

Hunt for the needle in the needle stack – proactively search for and identify advanced threats that evade existing security solutions and feed this learning into blue team defence capability.

Blue team reporting and metrics – responsible for building, enhancing, and maturing blue team reporting mechanisms such as dashboards and key cyber metrics.

Mature vulnerability and patch management – improve vulnerability management processes and drive patching processes.

Establish relationships with key stakeholders for effective cross-team collaboration and implementation of security operations processes.

Additional Responsibilities Supporting the broader Cyber SecOpsTeam – collaboration to drive and support various operational and strategic initiatives.

Champion or co-champion internal security solutions and/or processes.

Help define and set security standards.

Provide context and guidance to implement security improvements.

– Minimum of 7 years hands on practical experience working in cyber security operations with the focus on incident response and blue teaming.

– Experience in effectively leading small cyber teams.

– Experience with security technologies and processes covering identity & access management, data security, vulnerability management and general infrastructure (network, platform, cloud, and endpoint) security.

– Experience in defence tools such as EDR, Microsoft and SIEM.

– Experience with attack tools such as Burp Suite, Cobalt Strike and Metasploit.

– Relevant blue team and incident response qualifications and certifications such as SANS – Cyber Defence and CREST – Incident Response.

– Some leadership skills to provide oversight over technical processes executed by the blue team.

– Very good people skills to engage with the various stakeholders across the business, while ensuring that professionalism is maintained.

– Deep technical skills and ability to automate manual processes.

– Practical scripting experience.

– Working with data (flows, integration, correlation and visualisation).

– Bloodhound approach to security.

– Relentless pursuit of threat identification and remediation.

– Relevant research and translation into defence.

– Ability to perform malware analysis.

– Ability to engage with and contribute to the Information Security community.

– Ability to play in the Matrix.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

