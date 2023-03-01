Senior Developer (Cloud and DevOps) -13 EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD).
- This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the business landscape is vast.
- To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology
- To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools
- Translate business needs to technical specifications.
- Design, build and deploy applications
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve Development governance & standards incl. Code reviews.
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.
- Manage Azure DevOps projects (branching strategies and policies)
- Manage project compliance with governance.
- Mentor junior and intermediate developers
- User management
- Security management
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
- Create CI/CD pipelines for Azure and on-prem environments
- Assist with bringing Azure resources up to par with business policies.
- Work on a wide variety of languages and frameworks
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
- 10+ Years’ experience
- Mining Industry experience is preferred
- Application Development
- DevOps practices
- Software development practices
- IOT
- Wide variety of languages and frameworks
- Valid RSA Driver’s License
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- Microsoft technologies
- Software Development
- IOT
- Entire SDLC