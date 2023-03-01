Senior Developer (Cloud and DevOps) -13 EvdB

Mar 1, 2023

  • Manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD).

  • This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the business landscape is vast.

  • To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology

  • To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications.

  • Design, build and deploy applications

  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

  • Evaluate and improve Development governance & standards incl. Code reviews.

  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

  • Manage Azure DevOps projects (branching strategies and policies)

  • Manage project compliance with governance.

  • Mentor junior and intermediate developers

  • User management

  • Security management

  • Develop and update technical documentation

  • Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications

  • Create CI/CD pipelines for Azure and on-prem environments

  • Assist with bringing Azure resources up to par with business policies.

  • Work on a wide variety of languages and frameworks

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

  • 10+ Years’ experience

  • Mining Industry experience is preferred

  • Application Development

  • DevOps practices

  • Software development practices

  • IOT

  • Wide variety of languages and frameworks

  • Valid RSA Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • Microsoft technologies
  • Software Development
  • IOT
  • Entire SDLC

