Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client is looking for a Java Developer to join a team within the Client and Digital team. This role involves the design, development and implementation of new solutions, maintenance, enhancement, and support of existing systems.

You will be working in a cross-functional team delivering software using agile methodologies and practices. Working in a fast-paced environment with a proactive mindset focused on team performance and sustainable delivery at an ever-increasing pace will be crucial to your success in this role. You need to understand the big picture, strategic objectives, and a high level of attention to detail and quality.

We require you to collaborate with different stakeholders in technology and business. You will need to ensure that your code is always of acceptable quality and aligns with the team’s technical strategy and standards.

Knowledge will be required in the following technologies and practices:

Java and spring related technology

REST services, documentation, authentication and authorization

SOAP services

Database skills

CI/CD, continuous deliver of quality code into production. We deploy at least once a day

Knowledge in the following technologies and practices would be advantageous:

TDD

Pair programming

Kubernetes

Azure

Desired Skills:

Java

API

TDD

Docker

Kubernetes

CI/CD

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

