Senior Solutions Analyst

In this role you will responsible for translating the business processes into detailed systems requirements (capabilities, interfaces, and functionalities) within and across technologies, you will also be identified as the senior design authority, maintain an understanding of the technology/business strategies and develop technical landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction and facilitate processes to ensure integrated requirements are socialized, understood and approved across the broad range of stakeholders to be impacted. (incl. risk/governance forums, change council, scrum meetings, DevOps team capability building, solution design sessions, etc.)

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Degree in Information Technology or Finance

Certification in at least 2 of the following: Data Management & Analytics; SQL 2016 Database Development; BI Reporting

Certification in Exams [Phone Number Removed]; would be an advantage)

2 – 3 years of Team leading / Supervisory experience in a BI development team.

2 – 3 years of solid experience working as a senior BI developer in the ICT Industry

Working experience in the Financial Industry would be an advantage

Able to translate and document business requirements into user stories and specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points and business-associated risks

Desired Skills:

Iaas

Saas

SQL

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A world-leading organization in the benefits funds administration sector that provides the best administration services for various industry funds is looking for a seasoned Senior Solutions Analyst to join their dynamic team and hit the ground running.

