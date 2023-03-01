Test Analyst

My client is seeking an intermediate Test Nalayst to join the team on a 12 month contract, full time and on-site in Randburg. Candidates need to be fully vaccinated.

Max budget of R250 an hour.

Requirements:

Support testing activities and creation of detailed UAT test plans(s)/test case(s), including researching test data needs through analysis of standards, implementation guides, and requirements/design documentation as well as collaboration with other domain experts; and integrating them with the project schedule

Create Test Cases based on the customer journey

Execute test cases, including logging test defects, and refining level of effort estimate as needed

Document compliance of Demand Requests (DR’s) to the business needs/requirements

Identify and execute Customer and User Testing required to support project scope and goals in accordance with Customer Journey

Collaborate with team members to support release planning, estimation, and delivery processes

Responsible for own project related deadlines

Test data identification and management

Assist in coordination of final business signoffs

Report on testing progress as prescribed by the relevant project

Analyse, interpret, and summarize test data and metrics, and communicate the results to project team, stakeholders, and management

Prepare testing estimates for proposed projects or enhancements

Recommend defect resolution approach based on RCA

Provide input to, or participate in, process improvement

Recognize problems and respond, systematically gather information, sort through complex issues, seek input from others, identify and report root cause of issues, make timely decisions, use consensus when possible, communicate decisions to others

Create reports as needed to support UAT efforts

Compile training material/document for L&D and Communication’s for changes

Qualifications:

IT Qualification or Equivalent Degree

ISTQB Foundation or Test Analyst Advance Certification

5 Years testing experience

Lean Six Sigma will be an advantage

Video Entertainment experience will be advantage

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Business of which 2 years are in the testing environment.

2 years in a customer experience role or similar

Computer skills especially MS Office and Business Process Management tools

Strong analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to analyse business processes and workflows

Desired Skills:

UAT test plans

Test Cases

DR’s

L&D

RCA

