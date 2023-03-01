Test Analyst (Contractor)

The Test Analyst will be responsible for testing the software code and working with other team members to ensure that new releases are released in a timely manner. The test analyst will also support QA and Development on projects by writing, creating or editing automated tests.

Improve quality of products and solutions by reducing or minimizing defects that manifest in poor customer and user experiences.

Independently test all products and solutions including customer experience across the business to ensure optimal use of the systems by users and enable proactive change management when the system changes by extracting test requirements and designing test cases with users, product managers, and other impacted teams.

Qualifications

3 – 4 yrs. IT Qualification or Equivalent Degree

ISTQB Foundation or Test Analyst Advance Certification

3 – 5 Years testing experience

Lean Six Sigma will be an advantage

Video Entertainment experience will be advantage

Experience

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Business of which 2 years are in the testing environment.

2 years in a customer experience role or similar

Computer skills especially MS Office and Business Process Management tools

Strong analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to analyse business processes and workflows

Key Objective

User Acceptance Testing

Support testing activities and creation of detailed UAT test plans(s)/test case(s), including researching test data needs through analysis of standards, implementation guides, and requirements/design documentation as well as collaboration with other domain experts; and integrating them with the project schedule.

Create Test Cases based on the customer journey

Execute test cases, including logging test defects, and refining level of effort estimate as needed.

Document compliance of Demand Requests (DR’s) to the business needs/requirements

Identify and execute Customer and User Testing required to support project scope and goals in accordance with Customer Journey.

Collaborate with team members to support release planning, estimation, and delivery processes.

Responsible for own project related deadlines.

Test data identification and management

Assist in coordination of final business signoffs.

Report on testing progress as prescribed by the relevant project.

Research and Analysis

Analyse, interpret, and summarize test data and metrics, and communicate the results to project team, stakeholders, and management.

Prepare testing estimates for proposed projects or enhancements.

Recommend defect resolution approach based on RCA.

Provide input to, or participate in, process improvement.

Recognize problems and respond, systematically gather information, sort through complex issues, seek input from others, identify and report root cause of issues, make timely decisions, use consensus when possible, communicate decisions to others.

Create reports as needed to support UAT efforts.

Compile training material/document for L&D and Communication’s for changes

Technical Competencies

Communication (Written and spoken communication)

Negotiation

Business Acumen

Customer Centricity

Problem solving

Analytical Thinking

Behavioural Competencies

Accountability

Teamwork

Collaboration

Emotional Intelligence

Interpersonal Support

Perseverance

Motivating

Prioritisation

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

ISTQB Foundation

Lean Six Sigma

Video Entertainment experience

UAT test

