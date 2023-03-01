Test Analyst (Contractor)

The Test Analyst will be responsible for testing the software code and working with other team members to ensure that new releases are released in a timely manner. The test analyst will also support QA and Development on projects by writing, creating or editing automated tests.
Improve quality of products and solutions by reducing or minimizing defects that manifest in poor customer and user experiences.
Independently test all products and solutions including customer experience across the business to ensure optimal use of the systems by users and enable proactive change management when the system changes by extracting test requirements and designing test cases with users, product managers, and other impacted teams.
Qualifications
- 3 – 4 yrs. IT Qualification or Equivalent Degree
- ISTQB Foundation or Test Analyst Advance Certification
- 3 – 5 Years testing experience
- Lean Six Sigma will be an advantage
- Video Entertainment experience will be advantage
Experience
- A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Business of which 2 years are in the testing environment.
- 2 years in a customer experience role or similar
- Computer skills especially MS Office and Business Process Management tools
- Strong analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to analyse business processes and workflows
Key Objective
User Acceptance Testing
- Support testing activities and creation of detailed UAT test plans(s)/test case(s), including researching test data needs through analysis of standards, implementation guides, and requirements/design documentation as well as collaboration with other domain experts; and integrating them with the project schedule.
- Create Test Cases based on the customer journey
- Execute test cases, including logging test defects, and refining level of effort estimate as needed.
- Document compliance of Demand Requests (DR’s) to the business needs/requirements
- Identify and execute Customer and User Testing required to support project scope and goals in accordance with Customer Journey.
- Collaborate with team members to support release planning, estimation, and delivery processes.
- Responsible for own project related deadlines.
- Test data identification and management
- Assist in coordination of final business signoffs.
- Report on testing progress as prescribed by the relevant project.
Research and Analysis
- Analyse, interpret, and summarize test data and metrics, and communicate the results to project team, stakeholders, and management.
- Prepare testing estimates for proposed projects or enhancements.
- Recommend defect resolution approach based on RCA.
- Provide input to, or participate in, process improvement.
- Recognize problems and respond, systematically gather information, sort through complex issues, seek input from others, identify and report root cause of issues, make timely decisions, use consensus when possible, communicate decisions to others.
- Create reports as needed to support UAT efforts.
- Compile training material/document for L&D and Communication’s for changes
Technical Competencies
- Communication (Written and spoken communication)
- Negotiation
- Business Acumen
- Customer Centricity
- Problem solving
- Analytical Thinking
Behavioural Competencies
- Accountability
- Teamwork
- Collaboration
- Emotional Intelligence
- Interpersonal Support
- Perseverance
- Motivating
- Prioritisation
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- ISTQB Foundation
- Lean Six Sigma
- Video Entertainment experience
- UAT test