2X Java Spring Backend Developers – Gauteng

Mar 2, 2023

We are looking for 2X Java Spring Backend Developers with minimum of 7 years hands-on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions.

  • Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
  • Experience developing within an agile methodology.
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:

    • Spring-boot / Java 8+.
    • Spring cloud config.
    • Unit tests with Spring-boot.
    • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
    • Understanding of API gateways.
    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
    • Understanding of networking concepts.
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

Must be vaccinated
Hybrid – based in GP

Desired Skills:

  • Designing and developing Java Spring solutions
  • API concepts and technologies
  • System Integration
  • Agile Methodology
  • Spring-boot / Java 8+.
  • Spring cloud config

