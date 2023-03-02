2X Java Spring Backend Developers – Gauteng

We are looking for 2X Java Spring Backend Developers with minimum of 7 years hands-on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions.
- Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
Senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:
-
- Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Spring cloud config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
Must be vaccinated
Hybrid – based in GP
