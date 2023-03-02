2X Java Spring Backend Developers (Hybrid)

We are looking for 2X Java Spring Backend Developers with a minimum of 7 years hands-on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions.
Senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:
-
- Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Spring cloud config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc
The following additional skills would be advantageous:
-
- Spring reactive
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Linux
- Azure Pipelines
- Data Modelling
- Work as part of the software engineering team that:
- sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- transcribes comprehensive documentation.
- provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
- Excellent coding ability.
Must be vaccinated
Hybrid – based in GP
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML