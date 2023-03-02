2X Java Spring Backend Developers

We are looking for 2X Java Spring Backend Developers with minimum of 7 years hands-on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions.

Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5-7 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:

Spring-boot / Java 8+. Spring cloud config. Unit tests with Spring-boot. Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner). Understanding of API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of networking concepts. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).



Must be vaccinated

Hybrid – based in GP

Desired Skills:

Designing and developing Java Spring solutions

API concepts and technologies

System Integration

Agile Methodology

Spring-boot / Java 8+.

Spring cloud config

Learn more/Apply for this position