Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client based within the Telecommunications industry is seeking a Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg.

Role and Responsibilities

Ability to comprehend and respond to all customer/dealer queries through multiple mediums to ensure and exceed customer satisfaction.

Adherence to quality and compliance guidelines.

Ability to recognize tone and mood of customer.

Adaptable and customer centric approach to situations to deliver superior service.

Recognizes knowledge gaps and researches to respond.

Ability to analyse and suggest improvement on existing processes, procedures.

Ability to work with minimal support.

Continuously improve on key skills, including building rapport, understanding customer needs, handling objections.

Address general and specific customer inquiries and complaints.

Ability to provide clear and concise information.

Use tools and resources to identify custom solutions and anticipate customer needs.

Sales oriented

Meet and exceed performance goals that include, but are not limited to, customer survey results, sales rates, quality goals, compliance regulations and productivity targets.

Customer and service orientation and flexible thinking in solution finding.

Extensive reporting abilities. Inbound and outbound contact.

Service orientated role.

High level of attention to detail.

Knowledgeable in Microsoft Excel.

Extensive reporting abilities.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Contact Centre / similar sales and service environment.

High command of the English language.

Communicating effectively through verbal & written communication.

High level of interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.

Ability to work in a high pressured environment.

High willingness and ability to learn.

Good interpersonal skills, ability to maintain co-operative working relationships with all levels of staff.

High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness.

Be a team player.

Act as a brand ambassador for the company.

Personalization/ Empathy in communication.

Ability to multi-task across mediums and channels.

Matric education.

Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office and Windows.

