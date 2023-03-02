Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client based within the Telecommunications industry is seeking a Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg.
Analyst
Role and Responsibilities
- Ability to comprehend and respond to all customer/dealer queries through multiple mediums to ensure and exceed customer satisfaction.
- Adherence to quality and compliance guidelines.
- Ability to recognize tone and mood of customer.
- Adaptable and customer centric approach to situations to deliver superior service.
- Recognizes knowledge gaps and researches to respond.
- Ability to analyse and suggest improvement on existing processes, procedures.
- Ability to work with minimal support.
- Continuously improve on key skills, including building rapport, understanding customer needs, handling objections.
- Address general and specific customer inquiries and complaints.
- Ability to provide clear and concise information.
- Use tools and resources to identify custom solutions and anticipate customer needs.
- Sales oriented
- Meet and exceed performance goals that include, but are not limited to, customer survey results, sales rates, quality goals, compliance regulations and productivity targets.
- Customer and service orientation and flexible thinking in solution finding.
- Extensive reporting abilities. Inbound and outbound contact.
- Service orientated role.
- High level of attention to detail.
- Knowledgeable in Microsoft Excel.
- Extensive reporting abilities.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Contact Centre / similar sales and service environment.
- High command of the English language.
- Communicating effectively through verbal & written communication.
- High level of interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.
- Ability to work in a high pressured environment.
- High willingness and ability to learn.
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to maintain co-operative working relationships with all levels of staff.
- High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness.
- Be a team player.
- Act as a brand ambassador for the company.
- Personalization/ Empathy in communication.
- Ability to multi-task across mediums and channels.
- Matric education.
- Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office and Windows.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Analyst
- IT
- Call Centre