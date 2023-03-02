Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back End developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements analysis, gathering, refinement, management and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Technical:
- Java 11, J2EE, Junit
- SQL Queries and optimisation
- JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM
- Flyway
- Angular 10+, Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
- Web components
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- Jira/Confluence, X-Ray
- BitBucket, git
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Backend Development