Mar 2, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back End developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Requirements analysis, gathering, refinement, management and communication
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical:

  • Java 11, J2EE, Junit
  • SQL Queries and optimisation
  • JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM
  • Flyway
  • Angular 10+, Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • Web components
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • Jira/Confluence, X-Ray
  • BitBucket, git

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Backend Development

