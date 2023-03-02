Back End developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back End developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Requirements analysis, gathering, refinement, management and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical:

Java 11, J2EE, Junit

SQL Queries and optimisation

JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM

Flyway

Angular 10+, Typescript

Karma/Jasmine

HTML/CSS

Web components

PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira/Confluence, X-Ray

BitBucket, git

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Backend Development

