Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. It is a one-year contract.
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Business Administration / Bachelor of Commerce
- Certificate: Business Analysis / Diploma: Business Analysis
- Must have at least 7-10 years of experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping, and optimizing business processes.
- Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.
- Scoping, sizing, and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.
Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:
- Business Process Reengineering
- Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation
- Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)
- Enterprise Application Integration
- Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- Process automation
- Workflow management
- Business Rules Processing
- Enterprise Application Integration
- Business Intelligence
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree