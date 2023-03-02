Business Analyst

Mar 2, 2023

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. It is a one-year contract.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor of Business Administration / Bachelor of Commerce
  • Certificate: Business Analysis / Diploma: Business Analysis
  • Must have at least 7-10 years of experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping, and optimizing business processes.
  • Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.
  • Scoping, sizing, and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

  • Business Process Reengineering
  • Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation
  • Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)
  • Enterprise Application Integration
  • Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Re-Engineering
  • Process automation
  • Workflow management
  • Business Rules Processing
  • Enterprise Application Integration
  • Business Intelligence
  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

