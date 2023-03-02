Business Analyst at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This is a permanent positin in Obsevatory. Candidates must experience working in financial/insurance sector.

Provide expertise and support to the various business units: Effectively eliciting, analysing, documenting, and verifying business opportunities & directives, problems, and requirements to implement appropriate solutions which will meet the business objective while facilitating the tracking of the longer-term architecture in line with the master plan.

This position entails translating numbers into easy-to-understand outcomes and suggestions. You will be required to collect, process, and analyse data for a variety of business concerns, which will assist Management in making better business decisions

Responsibilities:

The incumbent will be the system domain expert across the Telephony Platform, Campaign Management Engine, and the Loan Management System/s

Provide operational assistance to staff. Perform first line support and resolution of problems or escalating to the developers or adding new requirements to the backlog to be considered for development once they have been discussed and prioritised.

Be responsible for the rollout of new versions after user acceptance testing is complete.

Key responsibilities

Product Owner Role/ Proxy and arranging all relevant project meetings and updates

Assist in proactively managing the capability roadmap and ensuring that the capability is robust and in line with exco priorities.

Perform the Scrum role, which includes retrospectives and grooming as well as to coordinate and facilitate project planning and prioritisation meetings.

Provide business users with front line support.

Perform triage, troubleshooting and analysis of issues and failures reported by team members to determine if the problem is a defect, enhancement, or user error.

Coordination of the requirements, specifications, user acceptance testing and business sign off.

Compile business requirements documentation together with the business sponsor and manage compiling business and functional and non-functional requirements.

Responsible for training the business trainers.

Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships across the business environment

Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships across the business environment

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate.

Conduct thorough analysis of financial statements and assessment of credit requests, including new requests, changed requests, refinancing and annual due diligence.

Provide recommendations tied to analysis, affordability, and assessment of credit risk.

Present analysis, findings, and recommendations to managers, especially findings that involve a borrower’s ability to repay.

Keep up to date with the company’s lending protocols.

Reconcile credit files and identify discrepancies and variances

Develop and prepare spreadsheets and models to support analysis of new and existing credit applications

Requirements:

Qualification- relevant Degree in BSc Information systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis (BBusSC) or at least a FTI business analyst qualification.

3-5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Data Analyst.

Experience with Agile Methodology and Scrum.

Proficiency in MS Office (Visio, Lucid, Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and general computer use.

Strong attention to detail and ability to notice discrepancies in data.

Impeccable understanding of financial statements, ratios, and concepts.

Problem solving skills.

Ability to build a network and partner across functions.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Visio

Lucid

Word

PowerPoint

Excel

