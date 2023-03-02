Business Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. It is a one-year contract.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Business Administration / Bachelor of Commerce

Certificate: Business Analysis / Diploma: Business Analysis

Must have at least 7-10 years of experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping, and optimizing business processes.

Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.

Scoping, sizing, and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

Business Process Reengineering

Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

Enterprise Application Integration

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Desired Skills:

Business Process Re-Engineering

Process automation

Workflow management

Business Rules Processing

Enterprise Application Integration

Business Intelligence

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

