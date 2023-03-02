C# Software Developer or .NET Software Developer at CES – Gauteng Sandown

Applicants must meet the following requirement:
Must have a B.Sc Degree or any relevant IT tertiary qualification (NQF7)
Must have 3-5 years’ experience in .NET development
Must have C# & ASP.NET coding experience
Must have HTML, JavaScript, and CSS experience
Must be experienced in using Angular Typist
If you do not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- CCS
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Healthcare Financial Service company that specializes in Insurance is in search of an experienced Software Developer with .NET development experience to be based in their Sandton offices, suitable applicants should have experience in C# ASP.NET. & Angular. This is a full time office based position and do not require hybrid work.