C# Software Developer or .NET Software Developer at CES

Applicants must meet the following requirement:

Must have a B.Sc Degree or any relevant IT tertiary qualification (NQF7)

Must have 3-5 years’ experience in .NET development

Must have C# & ASP.NET coding experience

Must have HTML, JavaScript, and CSS experience

Must be experienced in using Angular Typist

If you do not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

CCS

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Healthcare Financial Service company that specializes in Insurance is in search of an experienced Software Developer with .NET development experience to be based in their Sandton offices, suitable applicants should have experience in C# ASP.NET. & Angular. This is a full time office based position and do not require hybrid work.

