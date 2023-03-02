Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This is an incredible opportunity for a Data Analyst to critically enhance your expertise in PREDICTIVE INSIGHTS, running advanced analytics and complex data modelling, working with experts, for the LEADING specialized Financial Services company in South Africa.

This 12 Month Contract is REMOTE and paying R600 Per Hour.

THE COMPANY:

Known as being the LEADING SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in South Africa, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE:

Stepping into this DATA ANALYST role, you will gain critical INSIGHTS expertise analyzing complex data for this TOP Financial Services company’s strategic optimization. You will further enhance your expertise in forecasting, advanced analytics, predictive analysis, as well as complex data modelling while working with experts in the industry and key stakeholders to drive business optimization.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Degree in Mathematics and Statistics or relevant quantitative field.

At least 4 Years’ commercial Data Analyst experience.

Strong Data Modelling skills.

Strong experience with SQL and Python.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Modelling

Predictive Modelling

SQL

Python

Insight Analysis

Forecasting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position