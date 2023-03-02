Data Engineer – Remote Remote

If you are looking for a company that values learning and employee development, gives you freedom to take responsibility and gives you a great bonus, this role if for you. On top you will be working with AI and Machine learning solutions.

You will need experience in building and optimizing BIG data pipelines. Implementing and designing Data warehouses, data lakes and data meshes.

Understand DevOps and agile development

Distributed processing frameworks like Apache Spark, Hive, Kafka.

Azure and AWS exposure key.

Must be able to fluently code in Python and have had exposure to SQL.

Degree in Computer Science or a Quantitative discipline.

Desired Skills:

AI

Machine Learning

data engineer

big data engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

