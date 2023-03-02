DevOps Engineer

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.

A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.

Essential Skills That Are Required:

JavaScript

Node.JS

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

JavaScript Logging packages

JMS

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB

CI/CD

AWS Code Pipelines

Debugging remote services

Microservice Architecture

This advert is a sign to make a move from your current employer. ACT NOW!

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

AWS

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position