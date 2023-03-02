DevOps Engineer

Mar 2, 2023

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.

A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.

Essential Skills That Are Required:

  • JavaScript
  • Node.JS
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • JavaScript Logging packages
  • JMS
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • Object oriented design
  • SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
  • CI/CD
  • AWS Code Pipelines
  • Debugging remote services
  • Microservice Architecture

Desired Skills:

  • CI/CD
  • AWS
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

