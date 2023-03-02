DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?
My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.
A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.
Essential Skills That Are Required:
- JavaScript
- Node.JS
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- JavaScript Logging packages
- JMS
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
- CI/CD
- AWS Code Pipelines
- Debugging remote services
- Microservice Architecture
This advert is a sign to make a move from your current employer. ACT NOW!
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- AWS
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years