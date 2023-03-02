Front End Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client – an established and renowned software development consultancy – is looking for talented and experienced Front End Web Software Developers.

This is exciting opportunity with an international client for applicants with 2-4 years commercial coding experience in front-end projects.

They are passionate about learning and growth – so come ready to expand your horizons and hone your coding craft, as well as your soft skills. You will work alongside smart, focused colleagues who believe strongly in seeing you grow.

Key technical skills we are looking for:

React, Angular or Vue Web frameworks,

Javascript ES6, Typescript

HTML5/CSS3

Other skills of interest:

Confident working in a web UI consuming API’s

Comfortable with software patterns

Have a firm understanding of SOLID

Are conversant with TDD & building unit tests & testable software

The ideal candidates would have:

2 – 4 years of commercial experience in the technologies and tools listed above

Ability to work independently & produce quality work at a good pace

Experience working on a variety of projects in a team-oriented environment

High rate of learning & demonstrated ability to apply learning

Good communication skills

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred

Our client likes people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

They are based in Durban, KZN, South Africa with offices also in Centurion. Remote applications are welcome, but visits

to our Durban and Centurion may be required.

