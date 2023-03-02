Front End Software Developer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the global team of a leader in Service Delivery Software seeking the coding talents of a strong problem-solving Front End Software Developer whose core role will be the design, development and go-to-market of its product suite. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining the web application portals. The ideal candidate must have completed suitable Programming courses & preferably have a Degree in Computer Science with at least 2 years Software Development using Angular 2+ and TypeScript. You are also required to be proficient with JavaScript, REST API Integration and Cypress/Protractor. Other preferred skills include NodeJS, Python, Docker, Jenkins, Ansible, Selenium, MongoDB, Django and NGINX.

DUTIES:

Process –

Participate in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborate with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.

Collaborate closely with customers and stakeholders in understanding and breaking down requirements.

Quality, security and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Ownership –

Ownership and accountability of end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.

Ownership of code base and Unit and Functional Tests.

Other –

Development of new product capabilities.

Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.

Creation of automated tests and contribute towards a sophisticated continuous integration environment.

Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal stakeholders.

Customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.

Enable customers and service organisation by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, and Microsoft Teams etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Completed relevant Programming courses.

A Degree in Computer Science is preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years Software Development experience with Angular 2+, using TypeScript.

Required –

JavaScript/TypeScript

Angular

REST API Integration

Cypress or Protractor

Preferred Skills –

Ability to work across technology stacks

NodeJS

Python

Docker

Jenkins

Ansible

Selenium

MongoDB

Django

NGINX Must hold current valid Driver’s License and Passport. You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.



ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter.

Fast learner.

Excellent communication skills.

