Full Stack Developer

Full Stack Developers:

Our software development consultancy in Durban and Centurion is looking for talented and experienced full stack Software Developers with a minimum of 3 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.

Key technical skills we are looking for:

Front end web technology frameworks; Angular, React, or Vue

Javascript, HTML5/CSS3

Experience building and maintaining API’s

C# (Java or Golang, Rust will be considered)

Other skills of interest:

A working knowledge of relational databases

Comfortable with software patterns

Firm understanding of SOLID

Familiar with domain orientated design

Conversant with TDD and building unit tests and testable software

Deployment with automate Build and Deploy using automated tooling, as part of iterative development and continuous integration

The ideal candidates would have:

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment

High rate of learning

Wide interest in technology

Passion for the software industry

Good communication skills

Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

