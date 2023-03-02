Full Stack Developers:
Our software development consultancy in Durban and Centurion is looking for talented and experienced full stack Software Developers with a minimum of 3 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.
Key technical skills we are looking for:
- Front end web technology frameworks; Angular, React, or Vue
- Javascript, HTML5/CSS3
- Experience building and maintaining API’s
- C# (Java or Golang, Rust will be considered)
Other skills of interest:
- A working knowledge of relational databases
- Comfortable with software patterns
- Firm understanding of SOLID
- Familiar with domain orientated design
- Conversant with TDD and building unit tests and testable software
- Deployment with automate Build and Deploy using automated tooling, as part of iterative development and continuous integration
- The ideal candidates would have:
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
- High rate of learning
- Wide interest in technology
- Passion for the software industry
- Good communication skills
- Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.
As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Angular
- React
- Javascript
- Full Stack Developer
- Analyst Programmer