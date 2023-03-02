Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 2, 2023

Full Stack Developers:

Our software development consultancy in Durban and Centurion is looking for talented and experienced full stack Software Developers with a minimum of 3 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.
Key technical skills we are looking for:

  • Front end web technology frameworks; Angular, React, or Vue
  • Javascript, HTML5/CSS3
  • Experience building and maintaining API’s
  • C# (Java or Golang, Rust will be considered)

Other skills of interest:

  • A working knowledge of relational databases
  • Comfortable with software patterns
  • Firm understanding of SOLID
  • Familiar with domain orientated design
  • Conversant with TDD and building unit tests and testable software
  • Deployment with automate Build and Deploy using automated tooling, as part of iterative development and continuous integration
  • The ideal candidates would have:
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
  • High rate of learning
  • Wide interest in technology
  • Passion for the software industry
  • Good communication skills
  • Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Angular
  • React
  • Javascript
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Analyst Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *