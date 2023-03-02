Huawei outlines SME strategies

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 being held in Barcelona this week, Huawei Enterprise BG announced its business strategies to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) go digital.

Bob Chen, vice-president of Huawei Enterprise BG commented that Huawei’s sales revenue is expected to reach CNY636,9-billion in 2022, and enterprise business has maintained rapid growth. Huawei Enterprise BG is committed to facilitating digital transformation for industries such as finance, government, transportation, and energy. So far, it has developed more than 100 solutions for a wide range of industry scenarios.

In the financial industry, Huawei has worked with customers and partners to support financial institutions to build sustainable digital ecosystems. Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Global Digital Finance, highlighted that mobile and intelligent financial services are more and more popular, and the core fields are highly digitalised. Huawei aims to accelerate technology application in six fields, including shifting from transaction to digital engagement, developing cloud-native applications and data, evolving infrastructure to MEGA, industrialising data and AI application, enhancing real-time data analysis, and moving towards a cutting-edge AI brain. In this way, it hopes to help financial customers accelerate changes, innovatively improve productivity, and make productivity visible, and speed up evolution towards the future.

In terms of public services, Huawei leverages ICTs to make public services more convenient and efficient. Hong-Eng Koh, global chief of public services industry scientist of Huawei Enterprise BG, highlighted that Huawei delivers smart healthcare solutions in four scenarios: all-optical medical imaging, smart ward, digital pathology, and healthcare ICT infrastructure. These solutions allow patients to experience more convenient medical services whilst simultaneously helping medical staff improve their overall efficiency, realizing high-quality treatment and high-efficiency management.

Helping SMEs go digital

SMEs play an important role in the economy and society and there are over 40-million SMEs in China with significant digital transformation needs. Bob Chen, vice-president of Huawei Enterprise BG, announced Huawei’s global SME business strategies, and its intentions to increase investments in the SME market in order to drive partners to achieve business success. Centering on “partner-centricity”, Huawei vowed to support partners as they systematize end-to-end capabilities in R&D, marketing, sales, supply, and services, and has made or committed to the following efforts in terms of organisation, channel, and IT equipment:

* Organisation: Huawei has established organizations responsible for global commercial and distribution business, including six distribution product R&D teams including, but not limited to, datacom campus, security, optical network, industry awareness, intelligent collaboration and storage, to ensure that all R&D resources are in place.

* Channel: Huawei has further optimized its channel system to better support partners and integrators in the commercial market, as well as distributors and engineering service suppliers in the distribution market.

* IT equipment: Huawei will strengthen the investment in partners’ digital tools and platforms, including offering centralized digital platforms (with both PC and mobile) to support partners’ online marketing, trading and services.

In 2023, Huawei will continue to work together with partners to help more SME customers transform digitally and achieve business success.

Aggregating the partner ecosystem, increasing investment

Haijun Xiao, president of global partner development and sales department of Huawei Enterprise BG, emphasised that the BG has increased investment in joint market expansion, enablement, and marketing with partners. Through this, Huawei aims to guide and encourage more capable partners to help customers achieve digital success.

“Huawei Empower Program” has made significant progress in solution development, enablement, and talent ecosystem building. Huawei assigned a total of 600 joint solution developers in 11 OpenLabs around the world, investing $35-million in joint solution equipment. So far, the program has yielded 2 400 industry courses, covering nine roles and 11 scenarios, 1 500 professional partners worldwide, and 1 400 internal and external trainers. In addition, Huawei has built 2 200 ICT Academies around the world, training more than 200 000 students each year.

In the future, Huawei will continue to work with partners to stay customer-centric, deepen industry scenario engagement, and respond to changing requirements through innovation. It will support customers on their digital transformation journeys and accelerate digitalisation among SMEs, in the pursuit of a more connected and intelligent world.