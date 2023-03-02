Java Developer Senior

3 Days in the JHB Office and 2 Days Remote

Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain Java based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry. The DHS Acquisition & Billing and Admin Dev team translates the customer requirements into executable code without errors, finding effective software solutions to technical issues. The role of the Java Developer /Senior is to provide the most effective solutions and designs to ensure the application performs the functions as required by business releasing source code with zero defects. The role also extends to the coaching and development of other Developers during the code review process to understand and apply the DHS coding [URL Removed] of responsibility may include but not limited to:The successful candidate will be required to perform but not limited to the following key outputs in respect of the Enterprise

Architecture portfolio:

– Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language

– Produce source code by applying the DHS technical standards and referencing systems exposed

– Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software

– Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues

– Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

– Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team

– Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout

– Perform code reviews

– Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered

– Document logic and comments inside code

– Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files

– Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found

– Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application

– Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the DHS coding standards

– Perform defect root cause analysis by responding to the Incidents team, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analysis

– Integrate with internal legacy systems and 3rd party of the shelf systems and ensure the end-to-end solution is effective

– Performance testing

– Implement the security standards based on the DHS policiesCompetencies

– Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and can work with minimal supervision

– Passionate about technology and development

– Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

– Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high-level requirements

– Excellent written and verbal communication skillsEducation and ExperienceMinimum

– 3 years Java systems development experience

– Spring/Spring Boot/Spring Cloud

– ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

– Web Services (ReST and SOAP)

– Experience with XML/XSD/JAXB/JSON

– Unit testing and mocking frameworks

– Knowledge of OO design principles and patternsPreferred

– 3+ years Java systems development experience

– Maven

– Docker, Kubernetes

– JMS, Tibco EMS experience

– Oracle DB, PL/SQL

– Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, SASS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, NGXS, Nebular, Nrwl)

– OAuth2, JWT, encryption

– Elastic, Logstash, Kibana, Filebeat

– BDD, Cucumber

– Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

– Experience using formal modelling notation (UML, BPMN, DMN, CMN, ArchiMate etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

– DevOps, automation, CI/CD, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Ansible

– Exposure to Agile environment

Desired Skills:

Java Development

JMS

Oracle

HTML5

CSS

sass

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

