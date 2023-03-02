.Net Application Developer

Are you looking for a new and exciting venture in the .Net space? This might be the role for you! Our client is on the hunt for a Junior, Intermediate, & Senior level developer to join their exciting operation in Cape Town.
The senior application developer takes full responsibility to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. Be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes. Lead and mentor the developers and drive implementation of technical solutions and resolution of software defects that arise. The senior application developer must also ensure that a high level of security focus is embedded in the SDLC process.
Role Tasks:
- Allocate tasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Conduct Unit and Performance testing
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required
- Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
- Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Ensure secure development of well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
- Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Perform dev signoff during the sprint cycles
- Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
- Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
- Mentoring and coaching of junior and intermediate developers
- Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)
- Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
- Prepare, deliver and present the development report with metrics showing code quality (coverage, reliability, security, etc.)
- Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Requirements
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
- Relevant certifications in Software Development
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advanced experience in MS SQL
- Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Advanced Agile experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- Experience in leading developers
- Coordination and leadership skills
- Strong verbal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- ASP NET
- .NET
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- C#
- microservices