.Net Application Developer

Are you looking for a new and exciting venture in the .Net space? This might be the role for you! Our client is on the hunt for a Junior, Intermediate, & Senior level developer to join their exciting operation in Cape Town.

The senior application developer takes full responsibility to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. Be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes. Lead and mentor the developers and drive implementation of technical solutions and resolution of software defects that arise. The senior application developer must also ensure that a high level of security focus is embedded in the SDLC process.

Role Tasks:

Allocate tasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conduct Unit and Performance testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Ensure secure development of well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Perform dev signoff during the sprint cycles

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Mentoring and coaching of junior and intermediate developers

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Prepare, deliver and present the development report with metrics showing code quality (coverage, reliability, security, etc.)

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Requirements

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Advanced Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Experience in leading developers

Coordination and leadership skills

Strong verbal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

ASP NET

.NET

MVC

ASP.NET

C#

microservices

