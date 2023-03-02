Network and Security Architect Team Lead

We are looking for a Network and Security Architect Team Lead for our Client in the Insurance Industry.

The successful incumbent should be able to address technical aspects and be able to perform security and network reviews and analysing risks, and addressing contingency planning. The successful incumbent will report to the Manager: ICT Infrastructure.

Experience and Knowledge required:

Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering.

Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.

Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods.

Expertise in designing secure networks, systems and application architectures.

Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods.

Planning, researching and developing network and security policies, SOP’s

System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.

Expertise with mobile and malicious code.

Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.

Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs.

Qaulifications

BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications

ITIL certification.

Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security.

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended).

CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). (Advantageous).

CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

CISA

CISSP

IPSEC

