Networking Engineer – Wireless – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leading IT services provider, is currently sourcing for a Network Engineer to join their team on a permanent basis. You will be based in Midrand.

The Network Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, managing and maintaining LAN, WLAN and WAN infrastructure of our clients.

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes performing “root cause” analysis, interface with various vendors and make recommendations on global best practices.

Requirements

Experience with Cisco, Huawei, Aruba Networks or Ruckus WLAN Solutions

Experience with measuring and diagnostic tools such as Air Magnet

Experience with controller based WiFi networks, security measures, threat countermeasures

Routing and switching experience

Experience with generating RF Heat Maps usings tools like Ekahau

Valid driver’s license with own transport

Key Tasks

Internal policies, procedures, and processes

Site Surveys

Bill of materials

Deploy Networking Infrastructure (WAN & LAN)

Troubleshooting and corrective maintenance

Preventative maintenance

Self-development

Desired Skills:

Networking

Cisco

CCNP

Huawei

HCIP

Aruba Networks

RF Heat Maps

Wifi networks

Routing and Switching

Root Cause Analysis

LAN

WLAN

WAN

Planning

Design

Troubleshooting

IT Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This will give you an opportunity to work with a team of professionals on the latest technologies and be a part of the next wave of digital transformation.

Learn more/Apply for this position