Networking Engineer – Wireless – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leading IT services provider, is currently sourcing for a Network Engineer to join their team on a permanent basis. You will be based in Midrand.
The Network Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, managing and maintaining LAN, WLAN and WAN infrastructure of our clients.
The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes performing “root cause” analysis, interface with various vendors and make recommendations on global best practices.
Requirements
- Experience with Cisco, Huawei, Aruba Networks or Ruckus WLAN Solutions
- Experience with measuring and diagnostic tools such as Air Magnet
- Experience with controller based WiFi networks, security measures, threat countermeasures
- Routing and switching experience
- Experience with generating RF Heat Maps usings tools like Ekahau
- Valid driver’s license with own transport
Key Tasks
- Internal policies, procedures, and processes
- Site Surveys
- Bill of materials
- Deploy Networking Infrastructure (WAN & LAN)
- Troubleshooting and corrective maintenance
- Preventative maintenance
- Self-development
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- Cisco
- CCNP
- Huawei
- HCIP
- Aruba Networks
- RF Heat Maps
- Wifi networks
- Routing and Switching
- Root Cause Analysis
- LAN
- WLAN
- WAN
- Planning
- Design
- Troubleshooting
- IT Solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
This will give you an opportunity to work with a team of professionals on the latest technologies and be a part of the next wave of digital transformation.