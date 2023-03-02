PHP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

FULLSTACK WEB DEVELOPER – at least Mid Level

Remote position

This position will involve working remotely but will possibly require in person meetings with clients. So, you need your own car.,

They are a small agile team that enjoys a good challenge. They look at the future and as such like to make use of new and exciting technologies – open to trying new ones and openly accept suggestions or demos on anything new or interesting.

They have a daily standup to catch up and make sure that everyone is progressing and happy, as well as a weekly company-wide standup.

They also do bi weekly code review, as well as a quarterly coding challenge, to ensure that they are always learning and improving.

As part of the interview there will be a basic coding test, which will involve cloning a code base from Github, committing changes, and finally an explanation on their code once it is complete. They would also like to view candidate’s development portfolio if possible, or view any projects they have previously worked on.

Requirements

PHP (Laravel)

Javascript (Vue, React)

MySQL,

Git (version control)

Good problem solving skills required

Minimum 2 years’ experience required

Must be able to work unsupervised and have a good internet connection

Salary negotiable depending on skills

Ideal for mid-level developer.

The following will be a plus:

Experience building Vue custom web components.

AWS (basic deployment, EC2 instance management and S3 experience).

RESTful API experience, with knowledge on authorisation(oAuth2).

Linux experience using VMs.

Docker.

State Management, Vuex.

Experience developing for PWA’s

Experience developing from with UI/UX designs with experience in Figma or Sketch.

Worked in an agile environment.

Capable of taking a client project from design through to deployment.

A current and up to date portfolio or Github profile would be advantageous

Tools:

VS Code

Linux

Docker/Sail

Zenhub

Github

Figma

Desired Skills:

PHP

Javascript

My SQL

Git

Vue

AWS

RESTFUL API

Linux

Docker

Figma

Sketch

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Stable IT company developing web applications for the motor industry. Innovative and open environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

