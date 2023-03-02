PLC Programmer

Senior level with 10yrs + programming experience

Must have experience on Mithibishi PLC and HMI

Essential Functions:

Works closely with upper-level engineers to design machines using industrial automation and ECAD software

Troubleshoots production problems in manufacturing and assembly of components used in electrical designs

Performs detail drawing and drafting of electrical schematics

Confers with other engineers and technicians to clarify or resolve problems

Prepares or directs preparation of product and user documentation

Position is in randburg

Our client is a well established automation company.

Desired Skills:

programming

PLC

Mitshibishi

HMI

PLC Programming

Industrial control systems

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

