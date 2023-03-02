PLC Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

5+ years experience

Valid driver’s licence and own transport.

Must be able to write PLC programmes from a functional design specification (ladder format)

Must have understanding of Mitsubishi, Siemens (TIA portal) and Omron PLC’s.

Knowledge of variable speed drives, Mitsubishi, Danfoss, Siemens and Omron.

Previous FMCG experience would be advantageous.

Candidate must be willing able to travel extensively in SA and possibly abroad.

Desired Skills:

mitsubishi

siemens

TIA

Omron

PLC

PLC Programming

EPLAN

PLC Ladder Logic

Control Systems

Autocad

Danfoss

variable speed drives

valid passport

Drivers Licence

Variable Frequency Drives

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

