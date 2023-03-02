PLC Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

5+ years experience
Valid driver’s licence and own transport.
Must be able to write PLC programmes from a functional design specification (ladder format)
Must have understanding of Mitsubishi, Siemens (TIA portal) and Omron PLC’s.
Knowledge of variable speed drives, Mitsubishi, Danfoss, Siemens and Omron.
Previous FMCG experience would be advantageous.
Candidate must be willing able to travel extensively in SA and possibly abroad.
Desired Skills:
- mitsubishi
- siemens
- TIA
- Omron
- PLC
- PLC Programming
- EPLAN
- PLC Ladder Logic
- Control Systems
- Autocad
- Danfoss
- variable speed drives
- valid passport
- Drivers Licence
- Variable Frequency Drives
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate