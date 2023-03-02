PLC Programmer – Gauteng Randburg

Mar 2, 2023

PLC Programmer

Senior level with 10yrs + programming experience

Must have experience on Mithibishi PLC and HMI

Essential Functions:

  • Works closely with upper-level engineers to design machines using industrial automation and ECAD software
  • Troubleshoots production problems in manufacturing and assembly of components used in electrical designs
  • Performs detail drawing and drafting of electrical schematics
  • Confers with other engineers and technicians to clarify or resolve problems
  • Prepares or directs preparation of product and user documentation

Position is in randburg

Our client is a well established automation company.

Desired Skills:

  • programming
  • PLC
  • Mitshibishi
  • HMI
  • PLC Programming
  • Industrial control systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

