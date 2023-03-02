PLC Programmer – Gauteng Randburg

PLC Programmer
Senior level with 10yrs + programming experience
Must have experience on Mithibishi PLC and HMI
Essential Functions:
- Works closely with upper-level engineers to design machines using industrial automation and ECAD software
- Troubleshoots production problems in manufacturing and assembly of components used in electrical designs
- Performs detail drawing and drafting of electrical schematics
- Confers with other engineers and technicians to clarify or resolve problems
- Prepares or directs preparation of product and user documentation
Position is in randburg
Our client is a well established automation company.
Desired Skills:
- programming
- PLC
- Mitshibishi
- HMI
- PLC Programming
- Industrial control systems
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma