Project Manager-Land Assembly – Limpopo Polokwane Town

Job Purpose:
To manage all aspects of the Human Settlements Development projects of the HDA, that has been assigned and to ensure delivery on time, within budget and to required specifications and quality.
Key Performance Areas:
Strategic Management
- Contributing as a manager to the overall effective functioning of the HDA assigned projects in theProvince.
- Ensuring integration of the different project function within the Provincial Office to ensure optimaldelivery of the HDAs mandate
- Ensure the alignment of projects to the broader HDA strategy and strategic intention
Project Planning
-Prior to starting a project, conduct a comprehensive project planning process that includes delivery of:
- Project feasibility
- Project readiness
- Comprehensive scope
- Resourcing plans
- Budget projection and evaluation
- Project delivery deadlines
- Risk evaluation matrix
Present completed documents that identify and highlight potential:
- Risks
- Opportunities
- Challenges
Define and deliver:
- Project scope
- Detailed project plan with project timeframes and deliverables, and associated communication documents
- Project budget
Project Management
- Secure appropriate resources of housing and related services to achieve project objectives
- Manage resources to deliver according to defined outputs and project plan deliverables
- Manage all site-based meetings
- Develop service level agreements and contracts (including standard professional contracts) for resources on the projects, specifically the professional teams and sub-contractors
- Monitor and manage the performance of professional teams and sub-contractors to ensure delivery as stated in the project plan
- Management of land and related services project budget
Management of relationships with key stakeholders and community representatives
Controlling and coordinating the projects:
-Scope
-Time
-Quality
-Budget
-Integration
-Human Resource Management
-Communication
-Risk and
-Procurement Management
Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans
Develop and implement risk management plans and strategies for housing and related services projects
- Complete and present post implementation review to senior management and project teams to identify successes, challenges and lessons from the project
- Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management
Project Administration:
- Contribute to project related procurement including
- Drafting terms of reference
- Providing input into procurement proposals
- Develop funding proposals
- Drafting, submission and presentation of land and services project related management reports
Quality:
- Ensure adherence to quality in the development plans produced
- Develop and implement site inspection processes
- Ensure compliance with legal, contractual and safety requirements
- Ensure that onsite Occupational Health and Safety requirements are met and complied with
People Management:
- Select, assign, lead and manage people
- Set clear objectives for self and others and measure achievements against these objectives through implementation of the performance management system
- Build and manage relationships with staff members
- Manage and support staff development
- Develop and manage the implementation of succession plans for key individuals and critical positions
- Implement the HDA HR policies and procedures as required
- Manage risks and address issues as they arise
Compliance Management:
- Manage implementation of work within established policies, systems, procedures, processes and practices
- Provide advice and assistance to others in order to ensure their compliance with policy and governance procedures
- Identify areas of non-compliance and implement corrective action
Qualifications and Experience:
- A relevant degree in the built environment is required
- Relevant project management qualification (NQF 7 or 8)
- Registration as a Town Planner be a recommendation
- Compute Literacy
- 5 years’ experience in a project management role
- Experience in housing construction and/or infrastructure-based project management is required
- Experience in the delivery and project management of affordable housing projects is preferable
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Construction Projects
- Infrastructure-based Projects
- Affordable Housing projects
- Built Environment
- Strategic Management