Project Manager-Land Assembly

Job Purpose:

To manage all aspects of the Human Settlements Development projects of the HDA, that has been assigned and to ensure delivery on time, within budget and to required specifications and quality.

Key Performance Areas:

Strategic Management

Contributing as a manager to the overall effective functioning of the HDA assigned projects in theProvince.

Ensuring integration of the different project function within the Provincial Office to ensure optimaldelivery of the HDAs mandate

Ensure the alignment of projects to the broader HDA strategy and strategic intention

Project Planning

-Prior to starting a project, conduct a comprehensive project planning process that includes delivery of:

Project feasibility

Project readiness

Comprehensive scope

Resourcing plans

Budget projection and evaluation

Project delivery deadlines

Risk evaluation matrix

Present completed documents that identify and highlight potential:

Risks

Opportunities

Challenges

Define and deliver:

Project scope

Detailed project plan with project timeframes and deliverables, and associated communication documents

Project budget

Project Management

Secure appropriate resources of housing and related services to achieve project objectives

Manage resources to deliver according to defined outputs and project plan deliverables

Manage all site-based meetings

Develop service level agreements and contracts (including standard professional contracts) for resources on the projects, specifically the professional teams and sub-contractors

Monitor and manage the performance of professional teams and sub-contractors to ensure delivery as stated in the project plan

Management of land and related services project budget

Management of relationships with key stakeholders and community representatives

Controlling and coordinating the projects:

-Scope

-Time

-Quality

-Budget

-Integration

-Human Resource Management

-Communication

-Risk and

-Procurement Management

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans

Develop and implement risk management plans and strategies for housing and related services projects

Complete and present post implementation review to senior management and project teams to identify successes, challenges and lessons from the project

Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management

Project Administration:

Contribute to project related procurement including

Drafting terms of reference

Providing input into procurement proposals

Develop funding proposals

Drafting, submission and presentation of land and services project related management reports

Quality:

Ensure adherence to quality in the development plans produced

Develop and implement site inspection processes

Ensure compliance with legal, contractual and safety requirements

Ensure that onsite Occupational Health and Safety requirements are met and complied with

People Management:

Select, assign, lead and manage people

Set clear objectives for self and others and measure achievements against these objectives through implementation of the performance management system

Build and manage relationships with staff members

Manage and support staff development

Develop and manage the implementation of succession plans for key individuals and critical positions

Implement the HDA HR policies and procedures as required

Manage risks and address issues as they arise

Compliance Management:

Manage implementation of work within established policies, systems, procedures, processes and practices

Provide advice and assistance to others in order to ensure their compliance with policy and governance procedures

Identify areas of non-compliance and implement corrective action

Qualifications and Experience:

A relevant degree in the built environment is required

Relevant project management qualification (NQF 7 or 8)

Registration as a Town Planner be a recommendation

Compute Literacy

5 years’ experience in a project management role

Experience in housing construction and/or infrastructure-based project management is required

Experience in the delivery and project management of affordable housing projects is preferable

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Construction Projects

Infrastructure-based Projects

Affordable Housing projects

Built Environment

Strategic Management

