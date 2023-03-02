Quality Assurance Tester

QA TESTER – Office bound

Garden Route

Lovely opportunity for Testers who want to relocate to the Garden route!!!

We will only consider candidates who are will to relocate or who resides there.

We will consider different skills levels

You’ll need to bring a technical passion, and a solid work ethic to join this strongly bonded team of experts in the development, project management and quality assurance spectrum.

What will your average day look like?

? Daily stand ups, sprint planning, project prioritisation

? Designing and implementing testing frameworks

? Testing multiple applications on a host of platforms and devices

? Compiling test cases & results

? System auditing & regression testing

? Release quality enhancements and facilitating the SDLC through testing and quality

assurance

? Growing the testing function within the organisation

? Proactively identify areas of improvement to enhance quality and user experience

? Monitor product quality metrics and take proactive action when observing issues

? Monitor efforts to resolve priority issues and report progress to customer services

team

Entry level requirements:

? Exposure within a quality assurance and testing space

? Basic understanding of programming frameworks.

? Knowledge of tools such as JIRA, Confluence, Trello, DevOps or similar

? Problem-solving ability.

? Team-player with great communication skills

? Desire for self-development.

Bonus Points For:

? 2+ years’ solid work experience

? Software testing certificate or relevant degree

What’s in it for you?

? A well remunerated, full-time, permanent post, based in the beautiful City of George

in the heart of the Garden Route.

? The opportunity to become part of a high performing, professional Global operation

with daily exposure to various international insurance brands.

Desired Skills:

Basic understanding of Programming Frameworks

Problem solving skills

Software Testing

Confluence

DevOps

Jira

Trello

Postman

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Company with an international footprint and a local flavour.

Company with a real purpose, making a positive difference in connecting people and technology.

A dynamic software development specialist division that focuses on customer centric

insurance architecture. The team works together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value. They care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality projects.

They are growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position