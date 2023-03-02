SAP ABAP Developer

Mar 2, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Required from You:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Lets get that application out and change your life!

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • S/4 HANA
  • Unit Tests
  • Integration Tests

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *