Security Engineer at BET Software

Security Engineer – Become SECURITY ARCHITECT for LEADING GAMING SOFTWARE & DIGITAL MEDIA Company – Hybrid (Johannesburg/Cape Town/Durban) – Up to R1M Per Annum

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Cloud Engineer to move into a Cloud Architect role, overseeing the management and maintenance of Africa’s leading provider of gaming software & digital media solutions’ information security protocols, strategies, and applications.

This role is hybrid with offices in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.

The role is paying up to R1 million per annum.

THE COMPANY

This company is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge online games and digital media solutions across Africa. Their focus is on delivering exceptional products that are as immersive, interactive, and client focused. Their team of experienced developers and designers offer the most diverse & scalable online gaming & digital media software solutions in Southern Africa.

They are responsible for building the most advanced & consumed online games and digital media solutions in Africa.

THE ROLE

As Security Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing and implementing the management, maintenance, and evolution of the company’s information security protocols, strategies, applications, and endpoints.

You will develop new strategies to respond and cover security breaches, perform penetration tests, monitor endpoint security risks (file integrity monitoring, data loss prevention), and analyse & update Security Information and Event Management solution processes.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma

5+ Years security engineer experience

SIEM exposure

Expert level endpoint security knowledge

Security certification: CEH, CISSP, CISM, CISA, Security+

