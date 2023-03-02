Security Engineer – Gauteng Louwlardia

Our client is looking for a Security Engineer in Secure Web Gateways.

This position will be responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and support of Symantec Advanced Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions and will function as the primary Secure Web Gateway resource on the network security team

Requirements:

– Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields.

– At least 4-6 years demonstrated experience in IT security, network security, firewall management, and proxy management experience of which at least 3 years within the Symantec/Bluecoat or similar technology secure web gateway and proxy server environment.

Knowledge:

Proficient in the architecture, design, and deployment of Symantec Bluecoat product solutions or related/similar vendor certifications:

Advance Secure Gateway (ASG/SG) Proxies

Management Center

Reporter

SSLV

Security Analytics

CAS & MAS

Web Security Services.

Security engineering.

Security solution design.

Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies.

LAN and enterprise network troubleshooting skills.

Understanding of subnetting.

Understanding various proxy authentication methods in relation to a domain environment.

Desired Skills:

Bluecoat

Secure Web Gateways

Symantec Advanced

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

