Security Engineer – Gauteng Louwlardia

Mar 2, 2023

Our client is looking for a Security Engineer in Secure Web Gateways.

This position will be responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and support of Symantec Advanced Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions and will function as the primary Secure Web Gateway resource on the network security team

Requirements:
– Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields.
– At least 4-6 years demonstrated experience in IT security, network security, firewall management, and proxy management experience of which at least 3 years within the Symantec/Bluecoat or similar technology secure web gateway and proxy server environment.

Knowledge:

  • Proficient in the architecture, design, and deployment of Symantec Bluecoat product solutions or related/similar vendor certifications:
  • Advance Secure Gateway (ASG/SG) Proxies
  • Management Center
  • Reporter
  • SSLV
  • Security Analytics
  • CAS & MAS
  • Web Security Services.
  • Security engineering.
  • Security solution design.
  • Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies.
  • LAN and enterprise network troubleshooting skills.
  • Understanding of subnetting.
  • Understanding various proxy authentication methods in relation to a domain environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Bluecoat
  • Secure Web Gateways
  • Symantec Advanced

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *