Security Engineer – Gauteng Louwlardia

Our client is looking for a Security Engineer in Secure Web Gateways.
This position will be responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and support of Symantec Advanced Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions and will function as the primary Secure Web Gateway resource on the network security team
Requirements:
– Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields.
– At least 4-6 years demonstrated experience in IT security, network security, firewall management, and proxy management experience of which at least 3 years within the Symantec/Bluecoat or similar technology secure web gateway and proxy server environment.
Knowledge:
- Proficient in the architecture, design, and deployment of Symantec Bluecoat product solutions or related/similar vendor certifications:
- Advance Secure Gateway (ASG/SG) Proxies
- Management Center
- Reporter
- SSLV
- Security Analytics
- CAS & MAS
- Web Security Services.
- Security engineering.
- Security solution design.
- Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies.
- LAN and enterprise network troubleshooting skills.
- Understanding of subnetting.
- Understanding various proxy authentication methods in relation to a domain environment.
Desired Skills:
- Bluecoat
- Secure Web Gateways
- Symantec Advanced
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree