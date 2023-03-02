Senior Project Manager at Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd

A Bachelor’s Degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.

Key performance areas but not limited to the following:

Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.

Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.

Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.

Managing the objectives and deliverables Project managers assigned to manage work packages within the project you are assigned to manage.

Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.

Actively identify and manage the close out of actions, Issues and Risk mitigation actions.

Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.

Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.

Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.

Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.

Generation of Project Execution plans, product and work breakdown structures.

Manufacturing subcontractor management.

Always maintaining product quality.

Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements

Safety management.

On site project management from time to time.

On site commissioning and testing, from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Proven experience in the project management of the design Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.

Superior knowledge of an ERP system MS Project or similar software is a must

Contract management Skills

Fully Computer Literate

Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures

Strong communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000

Ability and willingness to travel and spend time offshore

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep-sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Senior / Project Manager.

