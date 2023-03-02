Senior Project Manager at Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd

Mar 2, 2023

A Bachelor’s Degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.

Key performance areas but not limited to the following:

  • Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.
  • Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.
  • Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.
  • Managing the objectives and deliverables Project managers assigned to manage work packages within the project you are assigned to manage.
  • Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.
  • Actively identify and manage the close out of actions, Issues and Risk mitigation actions.
  • Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.
  • Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.
  • Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.
  • Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.
  • Generation of Project Execution plans, product and work breakdown structures.
  • Manufacturing subcontractor management.
  • Always maintaining product quality.
  • Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
  • Safety management.
  • On site project management from time to time.
  • On site commissioning and testing, from time to time.

Desired Skills:

  • Proven experience in the project management of the design Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.
  • Superior knowledge of an ERP system MS Project or similar software is a must
  • Contract management Skills
  • Fully Computer Literate
  • Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures
  • Strong communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000
  • Ability and willingness to travel and spend time offshore
  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep-sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Senior / Project Manager.

