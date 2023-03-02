Senior Project Manager at Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Epping Industrial

A Bachelor’s Degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.
Key performance areas but not limited to the following:
- Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.
- Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.
- Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.
- Managing the objectives and deliverables Project managers assigned to manage work packages within the project you are assigned to manage.
- Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.
- Actively identify and manage the close out of actions, Issues and Risk mitigation actions.
- Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.
- Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.
- Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.
- Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.
- Generation of Project Execution plans, product and work breakdown structures.
- Manufacturing subcontractor management.
- Always maintaining product quality.
- Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
- Safety management.
- On site project management from time to time.
- On site commissioning and testing, from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Proven experience in the project management of the design Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.
- Superior knowledge of an ERP system MS Project or similar software is a must
- Contract management Skills
- Fully Computer Literate
- Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures
- Strong communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000
- Ability and willingness to travel and spend time offshore
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep-sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Senior / Project Manager.