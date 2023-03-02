Senior Project Manager – Botswana – Remote Remote

A reputable construction company is seeking a Senior Project Manager to be involved in their Botswana projects.

Key Requirements:

+15 years’ experience within construction specialising in water and wastewater projects

B-Tech or higher in Civil Engineering

Previously involved in projects greater than R100 Million in project value

Registration with the SACPCMP is highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

