A reputable construction company is seeking a Senior Project Manager to be involved in their Botswana projects.
Key Requirements:
- +15 years’ experience within construction specialising in water and wastewater projects
- B-Tech or higher in Civil Engineering
- Previously involved in projects greater than R100 Million in project value
- Registration with the SACPCMP is highly advantageous
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- Senior Project Manager – Botswana
- Senior Project Manager – Botswana
- Senior Project Manager – Botswana