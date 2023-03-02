Senior Security Engineer: Network and Voice – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for Senior Security Engineer: Network and Voice.

The above-mentioned position is within the ICT Infrastructure department. The Team Lead Senior Security Data and Voice Engineer’s role involves analysing, planning, implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and enhancing large complex systems or networks consisting of a combination that will include servers’ networks, load balancers, fabrics, storage arrays, and the physical and logical components that integrate these systems together as an enterprise networking backbone or platform. The role is senior and requires coaching and mentoring of Junior Systems Engineers, taking the technical lead in projects and actively participating and leading incident management and root cause analysis of incidents.

QUALIFICATION REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or equivalent

Certification in Security and Data or Voice networks

ITIL certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong Troubleshooting/problem solving ability.

10 Years senior system engineer experience.

8 Years’ experience as a team lead.

5 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience.

5 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience.

5 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience.

Coding experience in Python, C#, or Java.

Understanding of SQL, including SQL Queries.

Extensive understanding of Proxies, Reverse Proxies, Nat, and Load Balancers.

Understanding of virtual environments and containers.

Experience in DevOps processes, including CI/CD automation.

Extensive understanding of Networks switching and routing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBC’s.

Extensive Understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment.

Understanding of Enterprise Linux and Windows servers and services.

Experience with monitoring systems.

Experience with automation software.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Linux

Windows

DevOps

C#

firewalls

