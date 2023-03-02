Senior UFT Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 2, 2023

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone who can work remotely too.

  • 7+ years experience
  • UFT Automation Testing
  • ALM
  • VB Scripting
  • Creating Frameworks from scratch
  • API – Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI

Further details:
Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Senior level (7+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

