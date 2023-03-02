Senior UFT Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone who can work remotely too.

7+ years experience

UFT Automation Testing

ALM

VB Scripting

Creating Frameworks from scratch

API – Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI

Further details:

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of working

Contract position

Senior level (7+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

